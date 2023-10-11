SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday in KELOLAND.

Two of the highest-ranking Mitchell Baseball Association Board members have turned themselves into authorities.

Mitchell baseball coach, board member turn themselves in

A juvenile is in custody, accused of having a gun near the Chester School on Tuesday.

Arrest made after firearm reported near Chester School

After 35 straight drawings without a big winner, Powerball players will have a shot tonight at a near-record jackpot worth an estimated $1.73 billion.

What would the $1.73 billion Powerball jackpot’s tax bill be in South Dakota?

A new indictment unsealed Tuesday charged U.S. Rep. George Santos with stealing the identities of donors to his campaign and then using their credit cards to ring up tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges.

Rep. Santos faces new charges he stole donor IDs, made unauthorized charges to their credit cards

Winter storm watches are now in effect for much of the Black Hills, including Rapid City. The potential for heavy wet snowfall exceeding 6″ and wind gusts to 50mph are the main concerns. 

Widespread heavy rain likely; Black Hills snow storm ahead

