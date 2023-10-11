SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday in KELOLAND.

Two of the highest-ranking Mitchell Baseball Association Board members have turned themselves into authorities.

A juvenile is in custody, accused of having a gun near the Chester School on Tuesday.

After 35 straight drawings without a big winner, Powerball players will have a shot tonight at a near-record jackpot worth an estimated $1.73 billion.

A new indictment unsealed Tuesday charged U.S. Rep. George Santos with stealing the identities of donors to his campaign and then using their credit cards to ring up tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges.

Winter storm watches are now in effect for much of the Black Hills, including Rapid City. The potential for heavy wet snowfall exceeding 6″ and wind gusts to 50mph are the main concerns.

