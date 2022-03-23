SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, March 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Crews in Western KELOLAND are asking people to stay away from an area west of Mission as they continue to patrol the scene of a grass fire.

With less rain and snowfall than normal, farmers and ranchers are continuing to be impacted by drought conditions. At Lyle Perman’s operation in Lowery, he is seeing 60% less moisture this winter than normal. Right now, one of his concerns is having pastureland for his cattle.

The USD Women’s Basketball team will head to Wichita, Kansas later this week to take on Michigan in the NCAA Sweet 16.

The Multi-Cultural Center will host a pop up market Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The goal is to provide affordable and accessible food options to people who need them.

Click here for more details.

As you get ready to head out the door, there are some road and lane closures we want to tell you about. Starting at 8:30 Wednesday morning, 33rd Street will be closed from Spring to Norton Avenue.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.