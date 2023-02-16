SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the day’s top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

Sioux Falls police are once again asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager. 13-year-old Rayne Jennesse was last seen on Saturday.

The police chief of Kingsley, Iowa, has been arrested on allegations of abusing his power to stalk a woman. According to court documents, he was in a relationship with a woman until November.

Governor Kristi Noem highlighted her role in South Dakota’s approach to the COVID-19 pandemic in front of an audience in Washington, D.C., Noem spoke at the Cato Institute, a libertarian public policy research organization.

Former Vice President Mike Pence visited Minnesota and Iowa on Wednesday. Pence criticized Critical Race Theory and says he is defending parental rights.

The Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld state laws that prohibit people with felony convictions from voting until they finish their parole, and put the burden on the Legislature to decide whether voting rights should be restored when people leave prison.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.