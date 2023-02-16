SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 16. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Sioux Falls police are once again asking for any information regarding a missing 13-year-old.

New legislation is on its way to the State House of Representatives that would give more protection for people working in South Dakota Schools.

Michigan State University Police gave an update today on the investigation into Monday’s mass shooting on campus.

After a 7-month investigation, the nation is finally seeing the intro and conclusion of a report on Former President Donald Trump and his allies’ efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The development comes as Trump once again seeks the Republican Party’s Presidential nomination.

The weekend should continue that trend as Pacific air descends into the plains. However, the weather pattern will start changing by the middle of next week.

