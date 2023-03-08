SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, March 8. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for two missing snowmobilers in western South Dakota.

The Sioux Falls Area Metro (SAM) is now offering mobile ticketing for passengers through an app called Token Transit.

Memphis authorities have concluded their investigation into the actions of police officers and fire department members in the fatal January arrest of Tyre Nichols, a top Memphis law enforcement official said Tuesday.

Our snow forecast is generally 3-6″ across a large swath of KELOLAND through early Friday AM. More snow is on the way for Saturday morning in our eastern areas.

