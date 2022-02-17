SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement Tuesday.

Authorities with the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe are asking for the public’s help to find a missing boy.

Authorities in Nebraska and the Yankton area are searching for a missing hiker. 61-year-old Roy Reichle was last seen Tuesday along the south shore of the Missouri River.

South Dakota will soon have a new Secretary of Corrections.

Attorneys representing the state of South Dakota have filed documents appealing a judge’s decision to put the state’s latest abortion restriction on hold.

The Sounds of Nashville are coming to Sioux Falls. Next month some of the area’s best country singers will be performing on one stage singing their own songs they wrote and recorded.

