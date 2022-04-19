SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, April 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The search for a missing Wakpala, South Dakota man has come to a tragic end.

Officials in northwest Iowa are thanking local farmers for their help in fighting a grass fire east of Hudson, South Dakota. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Monday afternoon.

Search and rescue efforts happen almost daily in Ukraine where Russian forces continue bombing the country. Helping in those operations is Greg Zimmerman, a volunteer firefighter from Wentworth, South Dakota.

The wind has not let up for farmers in the central KELOLAND, causing a delay in their spring wheat and small grain planting season.

And coming up Tuesday night, a hip-hop icon will perform his first show in Sioux Falls. Snoop Dogg along with Koe Wetzel will be at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center starting at 7:30 p.m. CT.

