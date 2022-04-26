SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, April 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.

22-year-old Jackson Phillips has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 20-year-old Randi Gerlach. Gerlach’s body was found on March first and initially Phillips was only charged with domestic abuse. Following the completion of Gerlach’s autopsy, murder charges were added against Phillips.

In less than two months, the senate will begin its impeachment trial of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

The South Dakota Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments today and tomorrow in Rapid City. You’ll be able to watch live coverage of the South Dakota Supreme Court’s term later today right here on KELOLAND.com.

It’s severe weather awareness week here in South Dakota. Tomorrow, the city of Sioux Falls will be holding its annual community tornado drill.

Happening today, a new restaurant is opening in eastern Sioux Falls.

