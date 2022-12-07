SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning. Here’s today’s KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know to start your day.

A man accused of murdering three people in the town of Scotland has three months to make a plea deal with prosecutors.

A 52-year-old man was not hurt following a crash in central Sioux Falls. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture this video of the scene at Famous Dave’s on Minnesota Avenue.

Governor Kristi Noem delivered her 2022 budget address in Pierre Tuesday. Her plan includes 5% increases for education and state workers. It also includes relief at the grocery store.

One South Dakota State University organization is helping students stay warm and fed.

A local nonprofit is looking to make the holidays a little brighter for kids in foster care.

A Sioux Falls landmark will get a new pipe organ in the coming years. The current massive instrument at the Cathedral of St. Joseph is about 30 years old, but it needs several repairs. After an international search, a Montreal-based firm has been selected to build the organ.