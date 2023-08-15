SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 15. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

Sioux Falls Police are looking for an armed robber.

Authorities in Sioux Falls are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday afternoon, 13 miles west of Sioux Falls.

Michael Oher, the former NFL tackle known for being the inspiration for the movie “The Blind Side,” filed a petition Monday in a Tennessee probate court accusing Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.

Donald Trump and 18 allies were indicted in Georgia on Monday over their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state, with prosecutors using a statute normally associated with mobsters to accuse the former president, lawyers and other aides of a “criminal enterprise” to keep him in power.

