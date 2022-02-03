SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Students were evacuated from the Miller, South Dakota, high school yesterday following an explosion in the ag workshop.

Crews in Sioux Falls were kept busy when a car crashed into a home.

Firefighters in northwestern Iowa faced cold temperatures as the battled a fire early Wednesday morning.

A pop-up grocery event hopes to make an impact in the community – aiming to address food insecurity and accessibility in Sioux Falls.

The 9th Annual burger Battle has came to a close with Chef Lance’s on Phillips as it’s victor.

