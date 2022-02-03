SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Students were evacuated from the Miller, South Dakota, high school yesterday following an explosion in the ag workshop.

Miller students safe following explosion at the school

Crews in Sioux Falls were kept busy when a car crashed into a home.

Fire ignites after car crashes into Sioux Falls home

Firefighters in northwestern Iowa faced cold temperatures as the battled a fire early Wednesday morning.

Crews battle train car fire in Doon

A pop-up grocery event hopes to make an impact in the community – aiming to address food insecurity and accessibility in Sioux Falls.

Pop-up grocery store event held later this month

The 9th Annual burger Battle has came to a close with Chef Lance’s on Phillips as it’s victor.

The 9th Annual Burger Battle Winner is…

