SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 3. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

Compared to Saturday, today has been a sunnier, warmer, and overall quieter day. If you enjoyed that, you may not be a fan of the short-term outlook.

Former vice president and 2024 presidential candidate Mike Pence will be celebrating the 4th of July in Urbandale.

97 Iowa counties may start seeing reforestation efforts to replace trees lost to the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) insect.

Hungry ticks have some slick tricks. They can zoom through the air using static electricity to latch onto people, pets and other animals, new research shows.

Attorneys general from 10 states plan to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, saying its failure to review and ensure emissions standards for residential wood-burning stoves has allowed the continued sale of appliances that could worsen pollution.

North Dakota higher education officials are deeply worried about losing students and revenue in 2024 when neighboring Minnesota makes public college and university tuition free for thousands of residents.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.