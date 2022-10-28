SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, October 28. Here’s all that you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Earlier this week, a rural KELOLAND congregation lost their church building to a fire. Since then, the congregation has seen an outpouring of support from the community and around the country through social media.

A North Dakota resident is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in South Dakota.

The Sioux Falls police department is one again taking part in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Early voting is ramping up at the Minnehaha County election center ahead of November 8th.

A poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill of 1,500 likely South Dakota voters shows notable support for incumbents in the state’s U.S. Senate race

If you want to have a ‘ghoul’ time this weekend, you may want to check out downtown Sioux Falls. The Zombie Walk is taking place tomorrow.

A Rapid City garden center had an unexpected shopper earlier this week.

Bigger than football: two rival football teams come together to help a staff member and coach after a medical emergency.