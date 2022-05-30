SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Severe weather hit parts of southeastern KELOLAND overnight, nearly three weeks since the derecho that damaged power lines, trees, and homes. Our news crews found storm damage all over Sioux Falls.

Multiple power outages have been reported across southeastern South Dakota, following a line of thunderstorms that came through early Monday morning.

More than two weeks after a tornado tore through Castlewood, people can now start submitting applications for the damage they received. This is part of the Castlewood Area Recovery Fund. To start the process, you should call the 211 Helpline Center.

‘Taps Across America’ has become an annual event for many across the country.

South Dakota students will be part of a Memorial Day parade in our nation’s capital later today. Members of the Harrisburg High School band will be included in a parade marching down Constitution Avenue in Washington, DC.

