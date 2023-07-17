SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 17. Take a look at our top stories as you start your midday with KELOLAND On The GO.

An 18-year-old man is behind bars in Sioux Falls for allegedly threatening people who had offered him lunch.

The Mega Millions top prize has grown again to an estimated $640 million after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot.

When actors joined screenwriters in authorizing a strike last week, it became the first dual strike between the two major unions in about 60 years.

With six weeks until the first 2024 Republican presidential debate, some hopefuls are finding creative ways to boost their donor numbers and ensure they make it on stage.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.