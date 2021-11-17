Medical marijuana lottery; Noem’s daughter to turn in appraiser license; Sanford IRS documents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Some businesses wanting to set up medical cannabis dispensaries in Sioux Falls will get one step closer today.

City of Sioux Falls to hold lottery for medical marijuana dispensary licenses

Governor Kristi Noem’s daughter, Kassidy Peters says she will turn in her appraiser license. In a letter to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation, Peters says she will no longer accept new appraisal orders and will dissolve her business by the end of the year.

Gov. Noem’s daughter will give up appraisal activities

Even with the pandemic, Sanford Health saw more revenue in 2020 than a year earlier. According to a document filed with the IRS, Sanford brought in $4.8 billion last year.

Taking a closer look at Sanford Health IRS documents

A Sioux Falls dentist has given up his practice in an agreement with the state dentistry board.

Sioux Falls dentist facing felony domestic assault charges gives up practice

POET is bringing a new facility to the Research park at SDSU.

New building aimed to expand bioproducts in South Dakota

There are now two candidates planning to run for governor of South Dakota in 2022.

Haugaard files to challenge Noem

KELOLAND Media Group needs your help to save a life. We are hosting a blood drive outside our studio along Phillips Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND Media Group hosting Blood Drive Donor-A-Thon on Wednesday

