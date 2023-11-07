SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 7. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man with a long history of abusing women.

A gunshot was heard inside an apartment complex on the northeastern side of Sioux Falls Monday.

Two proposed rules that would have placed more restrictions on medical cannabis products in South Dakota have been sent back.

Israel will take “overall security responsibility” in Gaza indefinitely after its war with Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, the clearest indication yet that Israel plans to maintain control there one month into a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and leveled swaths of the territory.

