SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, October 27 and here’s today’s KELOLAND On The Go:

A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone.

Police say a man was arrested early Wednesday morning after shooting a man at the Flying J in northwestern Sioux Falls.

Authorities say Aaron Exendine, 33, was killed in the crash at Highway 42 and Cherry Lake Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Kristi Noem is the planned choice for 56% of voters compared to 37% for Smith, according to a poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill. Three percent plan to vote for Libertarian Tracey Quint.

Fernson Brewing Company and South Dakota State University partnered together to bring Jacks fans a new beverage called “Ears Up”, a light beer with a lot of team spirit.