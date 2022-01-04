Meade County scam; Medicaid expansion on Nov. 8 ballot; suspect jumps from third-story window

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Crews in Western KELOLAND are looking into what sparked a fire in the northern part of Rapid City.

One man is hurt after falling from a window in Mitchell over the weekend.

Exit through third floor window leaves suspect injured in Mitchell, authorities say

Law enforcement in Meade County is warning residents about a scam.

A ballot measure to expand Medicaid eligibility in South Dakota has been validated by the Secretary of State.

Medicaid expansion to be on Nov. 8 ballot in South Dakota

A parenting classing returning to Brookings provides new parents with foundational information as they begin to raise their child. It’s called “Understanding Me Up to Age 3.”

Parenting class aims to help new and expecting parents

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 