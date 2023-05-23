SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the day’s top stories First@4 for Tuesday, May 23.

Yankton Police say Lund has been located.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office says Richter has been located and taken into custody.

Southerly flow at the surface has allowed above-average temperatures to remain in place and even creep up a bit more compared to what we had on Monday.

The South Dakota Board of Education Standards has another vacancy.

The 2022-23 school year is coming to an end, but private schools in Sioux City are preparing for the wave of ‘Students First Education Savings Account’ applications for the upcoming school year.

