SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

Three years after he beat and shot a man and started his body on fire, Lamont Walker is learning his fate.

A man has been convicted in the 2022 shooting death of his wife.

The lone survivor of the crash that killed three people, near Beresford, had his first court hearing this morning in Lincoln County.

The White House says that if Congress doesn’t act soon – then America will no longer be able to provide support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia. The aid is set to dry up by the end of this month – which helps explain why Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy is in Washington, D.C. today.

The pattern for the start of the weekend features another small clipper system moving into the region. We’ll see if that brings any snow with it, but might be worth a second look later today and tomorrow.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.