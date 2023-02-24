SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 24. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

The owners of an unfinished mansion appeared in federal court Friday morning.

A crash at the Baltic Corner sent two people to the hospital.

A 40-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning east of Spearfish.

Sioux Falls street crews are making progress on the city’s snow alert.

South Dakota voters might not get to decide after all whether they want to let the Legislature add a work requirement for people covered by expanded Medicaid eligibility.

The war in Ukraine is now entering its second year.

A system will approach the region Sunday into Monday. Most of the moisture will be rain, but a wintery mix can’t be ruled out for Watertown and parts of the northeast.

