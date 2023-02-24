SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 24. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

The owners of an unfinished mansion appeared in federal court Friday morning.

Owners trying to stop demolition of unfinished mansion in court

A crash at the Baltic Corner sent two people to the hospital.

2 injured in Minnehaha County crash Friday

A 40-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning east of Spearfish.

40-year-old man dies in 1-vehicle crash in Lawrence County

Sioux Falls street crews are making progress on the city’s snow alert.

Police: Avoid parking on streets while plows are out

South Dakota voters might not get to decide after all whether they want to let the Legislature add a work requirement for people covered by expanded Medicaid eligibility.

SD Senate panel says no to Medicaid-work question

The war in Ukraine is now entering its second year.

Zelensky declares Ukraine ‘year of invincibility’ on anniversary of Russia invasion

A system will approach the region Sunday into Monday. Most of the moisture will be rain, but a wintery mix can’t be ruled out for Watertown and parts of the northeast.

Warmer weekend ahead; Rain returning early next week

