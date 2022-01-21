Man’s rap videos used in Capitol riot case; increased substitute teacher pay; winter calving woes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A busy street near downtown Sioux Falls was shut down last night.

Sioux Falls Animal Control is reminding residents about the rules of trapping animals inside city limits after traps were found.

A new South Dakota resident has pleaded not guilty to federal misdemeanor charges in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Calving season is underway for some producers across KELOLAND. However, Drastic drops in temperature, like we saw this week, can have a negative impact on new born calves.

There’s an extra incentive to be a substitute teacher for the Sioux Falls School District. Pay has gone up for people filling in in the classroom.

The ninth annual Downtown Burger Battle in Sioux Falls features a record 27 participants. Remedy Brewing Company is a newcomer to the competition.

