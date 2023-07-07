SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s July 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating a homicide — we want to warn you the details are graphic.

Officials say human remains were found in a wooded area near Sertoma Park along 49th Street.

One man was arrested after multiple incidents in Deuel County earlier this week.

13-year-old Emmy Gorman died Monday in an accident while she was tubing on Lake Madison. Her parents are remembering Emmy as a fun, outgoing girl who always wanted to learn new things.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum says Sen. John Thune’s office helped him after his dog Jose had… processed his passport.

This weekend native American musicians will take the Levitt stage to perform and share their talents.

The latest modeling today shows the rain making it to Sioux Falls. We are hoping for some .50″ totals around Sioux Falls.

