SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

A bill that would have lowered South Dakota’s mandatory school attendance age from 18 to 16 has hit a dead end in Pierre.

Legislation that Governor Kristi Noem wants as a way to protect South Dakota security interests against foreign intelligence efforts, specifically China, has cleared its first test.

Rain has been building into the region, but with cold air on the way, we have snow and wind to talk about as we head into the night.

U.S. Senators say three of the four flying objects recently shot down by the U.S. remain unidentified.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.