Mandatory 605 dialing; what’s happening with Gov. Noem, appraisers; bald eagle struck by car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Before you make any calls today, you’ll want to make sure you add the 605 area code to any South Dakota numbers.

South Dakota lawmakers will be taking a look at a state agency that has been at the center of questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her influence to aid her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license.

A bald eagle is recovering this morning, after authorities say it was hit by a car in south central South Dakota.

This weekend marked World Polio Day, a day to highlight the global efforts to eradicate polio around the world. Linda Gauger of Hartford was diagnosed with polio in 1950 at 14 months old.

Some local students may be thinking about a job in construction after getting a close look at the industry. They got to check out the work going on at the new Pierre/Fort Pierre Bridge. This is part of the Pierre Construction Career Camp, which introduces students to the different career paths in the field.

Halloween is less than a week away, with many neighborhoods turning spooky ahead of the holiday. If you have pictures of your Halloween decorations or costumes, you can send them to uShare@KELOLAND.com. They may be featured online or even on-air.

