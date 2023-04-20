SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, April 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Herreid School is closed Thursday as authorities investigate an incident involving a weapon.

A Mount Vernon man is behind bars in connection with the death of a child.

A Sisseton man is in federal custody, accused of murdering a child in 1992.

Dash cam video from the Watertown Police Department is gaining a lot of attention online.

Wednesday marked 30 years since South Dakota Governor George S. Mickelson died in a plane crash.

A group made up of republicans, democrats and independents wants to change the way South Dakotans vote in primary elections.

Periods of snow will fall today in northeast SD, with more scattered snow in KELOLAND tomorrow. Add in the blustery winds, and the weather will feel more like winter than spring.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.