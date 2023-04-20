SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, April 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Herreid School is closed Thursday as authorities investigate an incident involving a weapon.

Authorities investigate reports of man with gun at Herreid School

A Mount Vernon man is behind bars in connection with the death of a child.

Davison County man charged in death of child

A Sisseton man is in federal custody, accused of murdering a child in 1992.

Man charged in 1992 murder of girl

Dash cam video from the Watertown Police Department is gaining a lot of attention online.

Watertown PD patrol car part of 3-vehicle crash

Wednesday marked 30 years since South Dakota Governor George S. Mickelson died in a plane crash.

Remembering Gov. Mickelson on 30-year anniversary of plane crash

A group made up of republicans, democrats and independents wants to change the way South Dakotans vote in primary elections.

Getting signatures for top-two open primaries in South Dakota

Periods of snow will fall today in northeast SD, with more scattered snow in KELOLAND tomorrow. Add in the blustery winds, and the weather will feel more like winter than spring.

Colder weather returning; Snow chances ahead for KELOLAND

