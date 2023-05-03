SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sturgis man plans to plead guilty to attempted enticement of a minor during the 2022 motorcycle rally.

Over the last month, the Brookings Police Department has received reports of 40 to 60 car break-ins.

One woman is dead and a man is hurt following a crash north of Redfield.

Firefighters in Sioux Falls were called to Western Sioux Falls for a car fire in a Walmart parking lot.

Sanford is adding a parking ramp and Gastro Intestinal Clinic, replacing the old medical building, which was demolished. It will include 400 stalls of parking with a clinic on top.

A group of Dell Rapids high school students gathered over the weekend for a ‘sensory friendly’ prom.

For about 20 years, Art Alley has been a part of downtown Rapid City.

The weather will start warmer and dry across KELOLAND today with highs mainly in the 70s. We will pick up mild weather again tomorrow as a weak frontal boundary moves into KELOLAND.

