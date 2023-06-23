SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s June 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls man, accused of threatening to shoot a judge, remains in the Minnehaha County Jail Friday.

The man accused of robbing and raping a cashier at a Sioux Falls casino will stay in jail unless he can post a million-dollar cash-only bond.

The uncle of George Floyd who lives in Gettysburg, South Dakota is facing drug charges following a possible meth overdose.

Investigators in Rapid City are looking into what sparked a fire in the northern part of the city.

Authorities in Aberdeen are investigating a garage fire in a residential division.

Saturday marks 20 years since 67 tornadoes swept across KELOLAND.

The 12th Annual Sturgis Camaro Rally got underway late Wednesday night. This four day rally will feature several events each day as drivers continue to pull in.

A Parker man says staying active is one of the secrets to reaching 90 years old.

Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated Eras Tour is coming to the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota this weekend and many South Dakota Swifties are expected to attend.

Several ducklings are back with their mother after getting stuck in a storm drain in Tea. Police say the ducklings were waddling down Heritage Parkway when the fell into the drain.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather later today and tonight for much of western and southwestern SD, including Rapid City.

