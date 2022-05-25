SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Little Eagle, South Dakota man is heading to federal prison after being convicted on multiple charges.

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars this morning after a pursuit that went through three states.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says incident started just before 2 p.m. Tuesday when deputies learned the man had cut his ankle monitor off.

One man is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after a crash near Rapid City.

South Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened on Highway 44 Tuesday afternoon. An SUV tried passing a tractor pulling a sprayer when it hit the back of the sprayer. Both the SUV and tractor where sent into the ditch.

South Dakota’s June Primary is just under two weeks away, but people are already getting involved through early voting. Minnehaha County auditor Ben Kyte says about 2,500 absentee ballots have gone out to voters. About half or more have been turned in.

Many farmers have lost some or all of their grain bins in this month’s storm. Without them, they have no place to store their crops after harvest. But, the cost of getting new grain bins has risen and bins have become harder to get, making some farmers concerned about getting replacements in time for harvest this fall.

The saying normally goes “a firefighter rescues a cat from a tree…” but in Moody County, it involved the sheriff and a grain bin instead.

The incident started last Wednesday night, when a resident in Egan called saying her cat was on top of the elevator. Officials decided to wait and seen if the cat would come down on its own, but learned he was still up there Thursday morning.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.