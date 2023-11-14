SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

The man and woman behind the largest fentanyl bust in South Dakota history are headed to federal prison, and one of them will stay there for life.

Ten years ago, a Woonsocket woman was last seen alive, and authorities have been searching for her ever since.

A hunter is dead after being shot near Red Owl over the weekend.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a driver who passed a school bus while its lights were activated, and children were getting off.

Monday marked the start of Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week here in South Dakota.

Feeding South Dakota is preparing for one of its most important distributions of the year.

While the shelter has seen strong adoption numbers over the past two weeks, it’s taken in more animals than it’s adopted out. There’s a need for more adopters, especially for dogs.

Stronger south winds are helping temperatures start well above normal this morning across KELOLAND. Sioux Falls has been hovering around our all-time record low max for the date at 49 degrees.

