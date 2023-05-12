SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s May 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

31-year-old Andrew Thorson of Rapid City has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for killing 24-year-old Dahni Aronson in 2021.

Man sentenced in 2021 deadly shooting

Video is giving us a closer look at the chase that led to a deadly crash earlier this week in Yankton.

Video shows high speed chase that led to deadly crash in Yankton

Wednesday, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office arrested two people in connection with multiple Brooking’s County burglaries.

Arrests made in Brookings County burglaries

A decades-old South Dakota cold case has been solved.

1976 cold case solved: ‘He was important’

Today (May 12th) marks a tragic anniversary for family members grieving the death of a Lincoln High School teacher

Family reflects upon life of Lincoln teacher who died in derecho

An athlete at a small school near Watertown had her track season cut short because of medical complications.

Ramsie’s Rally: Florence athlete sidelined after cancer diagnosis

Some neighbors are complaining about the increased traffic noise coming from the interstate after a building was torn down in southern Sioux Falls.

I-229 traffic too noisy for neighbors

There is a risk of severe weather later today and tonight. The enhanced risk zone extends across much of northeastern Nebraska, but that risk zone does extend into portions of southern SD and NW IA.

Severe weather possible this evening in southeast KELOLAND

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.