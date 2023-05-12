SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s May 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

31-year-old Andrew Thorson of Rapid City has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for killing 24-year-old Dahni Aronson in 2021.

Video is giving us a closer look at the chase that led to a deadly crash earlier this week in Yankton.

Wednesday, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office arrested two people in connection with multiple Brooking’s County burglaries.

A decades-old South Dakota cold case has been solved.

Today (May 12th) marks a tragic anniversary for family members grieving the death of a Lincoln High School teacher

An athlete at a small school near Watertown had her track season cut short because of medical complications.

Some neighbors are complaining about the increased traffic noise coming from the interstate after a building was torn down in southern Sioux Falls.

There is a risk of severe weather later today and tonight. The enhanced risk zone extends across much of northeastern Nebraska, but that risk zone does extend into portions of southern SD and NW IA.

