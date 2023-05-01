SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 1. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

A Sioux Falls woman, Dawn Aspaas, was one of the first in the region to openly talk and be interviewed about being raped in 1989.

A Dell Rapids man will spend 65 years in prison for first-degree rape of a child.

A Pennsylvania man caught in a sex trafficking operation during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is headed to federal prison.

People on beaches along Florida’s East Coast are finding massive clumps of seaweed called Sargassum from a huge blob floating in from the Atlantic Ocean.

Regulators seized troubled First Republic Bank early Monday and sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase Bank in a bid to head off further banking turmoil in the U.S.

The pattern by mid week should warm into the 70s, with a few 80s not out of the question.

