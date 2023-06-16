SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s June 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Sioux Falls man at the center of a $1.5 million money laundering ring is headed to federal prison.

A Pierre Police Officer has pleaded guilty to DUI.

Aberdeen Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a vandalism suspect.

One person was taken to the hospital following a crash west of Lake Norden.

One woman is dead following a crash involving a golf cart, southeast of New Effington.

A rollover crash involving a UTV killed a man in Spearfish Wednesday night.

South Dakota’s Attorney General’s Office recognized Thursday as Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Governor Kristi Noem is calling a new rule proposed by the Bureau of Land Management “burdensome” for South Dakotans who make a living off the land.

For the last two years, the City of Salem and Sioux Metro Growth Alliance have worked together to bring more businesses and housing to Salem.

A new camp is helping students with intellectual or developmental disabilities learn about their options after high school.

Temperatures are starting the weekend on a pleasant note, but all eyes will be on the radar as we scan for some important rain chances the next 24 to 36 hours.

