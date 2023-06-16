SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s June 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Sioux Falls man at the center of a $1.5 million money laundering ring is headed to federal prison.

Man sentenced for running money laundering ring

A Pierre Police Officer has pleaded guilty to DUI.

Pierre police officer pleads guilty to DUI

Aberdeen Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a vandalism suspect.

Talking tree at Aberdeen Storybook Land damaged

One person was taken to the hospital following a crash west of Lake Norden.

Driver taken to hospital following crash

One woman is dead following a crash involving a golf cart, southeast of New Effington.

19-year-old killed in golf cart vs. pickup crash

A rollover crash involving a UTV killed a man in Spearfish Wednesday night.

48-year-old man killed in UTV crash

South Dakota’s Attorney General’s Office recognized Thursday as Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Recognizing and combating elder abuse

Governor Kristi Noem is calling a new rule proposed by the Bureau of Land Management “burdensome” for South Dakotans who make a living off the land.

Noem testifies on Capitol Hill on public lands rule

For the last two years, the City of Salem and Sioux Metro Growth Alliance have worked together to bring more businesses and housing to Salem.

City of Salem working to expand businesses and housing

A new camp is helping students with intellectual or developmental disabilities learn about their options after high school.

‘I love it here’: Augie Access Experience Camp

Temperatures are starting the weekend on a pleasant note, but all eyes will be on the radar as we scan for some important rain chances the next 24 to 36 hours.

Scattered weekend rain; Hot weather returns next week

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.