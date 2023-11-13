SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Lower Brule man will spend just over a decade behind bars after being convicted of Voluntary Manslaughter.

A jury has convicted a Rapid City man of drug charges.

The U.S. Justice Department says that the owners of the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City have entered into a consent decree for a discrimination lawsuit against Native American customers.

Today is our KELOLAND Winter Doppler Special. Our meteorologists will look at what to expect over the next several months when it comes to the cold and snow.

Volunteers and members at the VFW spent Sunday afternoon preparing care packages for the 323rd chemical unit. The unit is made of 150 troops from Sioux Falls and Vermillion.

A food pantry in eastern KELOLAND has served 187 new households so far this year.

Temperatures this morning have been chilly in the 20s, but stronger south winds will bring the warmer weather back to the region.

