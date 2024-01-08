SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

A judge in Rapid City has sentenced a man to ten years in prison for incest.

Man charged with incest on incapacitated victim gets max sentence

Investigators in southwest Minnesota say the deaths of two people last week in Lake Benton were a murder-suicide.

Two elderly people identified in Lake Benton murder/suicide

Keying a car is an act of vandalism that frustrates vehicle owners because the person responsible often gets away with the crime, but not in this case.

Tesla vs. Fork: video of man who keyed car

This winter storm is filling roads with snow this morning.

Winter snowstorm hits southeastern KELOLAND

Sturgis is in the final steps of adding a new event to the end of their motorcycle rally.

Downtown Racing coming to the Sturgis Rally

The Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive wrapped up Saturday in Sioux Falls with a new record.

Heroes Behind the Badges sets new record

Sioux Falls has picked up 7″ as of 7am with more on the way. Parker has received 9″.

Heavy snow in southeast KELOLAND today; Bitter cold on the way

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.