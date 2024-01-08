SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

A judge in Rapid City has sentenced a man to ten years in prison for incest.

Investigators in southwest Minnesota say the deaths of two people last week in Lake Benton were a murder-suicide.

Keying a car is an act of vandalism that frustrates vehicle owners because the person responsible often gets away with the crime, but not in this case.

This winter storm is filling roads with snow this morning.

Sturgis is in the final steps of adding a new event to the end of their motorcycle rally.

The Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive wrapped up Saturday in Sioux Falls with a new record.

Sioux Falls has picked up 7″ as of 7am with more on the way. Parker has received 9″.

