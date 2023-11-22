SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls man will spend life in prison following a violent attack in a central Sioux Falls apartment building.

Life sentence for man charged in deadly Sioux Falls stabbing

A mother and father are facing federal charges following a deadly drunk driving crash.

Couple facing charges in deadly crash

A USD professor has died from injuries he suffered in a bicycle crash.

USD history professor dies after crash involving bicycle and car

Vietnam Veterans gathered in Sioux Falls yesterday.

Vietnam veterans honored at ceremony in Sioux Falls

A Minnesota boy with cerebral palsy will now be able to travel on grass, sand, snow and more after his community raised the money for an all-terrain stroller.

New set of wheels changes life of Minnesota family

The Banquet in Sioux Falls will host its biggest fundraiser of the year on Thanksgiving Day.

The Banquet prepares for Thanksgiving run

Temperatures will warm today with highs in the 50s and 60s.  But much colder air is on the way.

Warm today; Cold tomorrow (light snow western SD)

