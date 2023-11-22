SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls man will spend life in prison following a violent attack in a central Sioux Falls apartment building.

A mother and father are facing federal charges following a deadly drunk driving crash.

A USD professor has died from injuries he suffered in a bicycle crash.

Vietnam Veterans gathered in Sioux Falls yesterday.

A Minnesota boy with cerebral palsy will now be able to travel on grass, sand, snow and more after his community raised the money for an all-terrain stroller.

The Banquet in Sioux Falls will host its biggest fundraiser of the year on Thanksgiving Day.

Temperatures will warm today with highs in the 50s and 60s. But much colder air is on the way.

