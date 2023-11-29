SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

Law enforcement is focused on a piece of land along the James River.

Search underway on Beadle County property

A Pine Ridge man is headed to prison for a deadly shooting earlier this year.

Pine Ridge man sentenced for 2nd-degree murder

According to newly filed federal court documents, a Watertown man admits to secretly shooting nude pictures and videos of a sleeping child.

Court docs: Child porn suspect to plead guilty

The Japanese coast guard says a U.S. Air Force Osprey based in Japan crashed during a training mission off of the country’s southern coast, killing at least one of the eight crew members.

US Osprey aircraft with 6 aboard crashes off coast of Japan, at least 1 dead

Several families are suing to stop Iowa’s new law that critics say violates the rights of LGBTQ+ students and educators.

Seven Iowa families join in federal lawsuit to block education law

With hours left to go before a truce in Gaza expires, international mediators worked to extend it.

While the numbers this weekend will closer to normal, we are seeing good evidence to support warmer weather next week.

Dry and quiet weather pattern continues; More warmth next week

