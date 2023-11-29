SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

Law enforcement is focused on a piece of land along the James River.

A Pine Ridge man is headed to prison for a deadly shooting earlier this year.

According to newly filed federal court documents, a Watertown man admits to secretly shooting nude pictures and videos of a sleeping child.

The Japanese coast guard says a U.S. Air Force Osprey based in Japan crashed during a training mission off of the country’s southern coast, killing at least one of the eight crew members.

Several families are suing to stop Iowa’s new law that critics say violates the rights of LGBTQ+ students and educators.

With hours left to go before a truce in Gaza expires, international mediators worked to extend it.

While the numbers this weekend will closer to normal, we are seeing good evidence to support warmer weather next week.

