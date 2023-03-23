SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, March 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Mission man is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to Arson.

Officials in Yankton say the cause of a fire in the central part of the city is electrical in nature.

Investigators in Pierre are looking into a crash that closed a road in the north-central part of the city.

Authorities say the bus moved to the right side of the road as another vehicle went by. As the bus tried to move back to the middle of the road, it spun on the ice and rolled into the ditch.

The Wholestone Farms butcher shop in Sioux Falls is closed “until further notice.”

The state’s high court also heard oral arguments over a bed and breakfast owned by Darcy Bracken of Hermosa who received unemployment benefits through the CARES ACT during the pandemic.

Futurecast shows the below normal temperature trends today, although the west will return to the 40s. We expect better conditions tomorrow with a blend of snow and clouds and highs in the 40s and 50s over the snow-free areas.

