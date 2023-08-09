SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 9. Take a look at the top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

The South Dakota Attorney General says Republican Senator Jessica Castleberry is cooperating with his office concerning $600,000 in COVID-19 funds.

A Garretson man – convicted of rape and child pornography – was re-sentenced Tuesday.

The search for a wanted man in the Black Hills has come to an end.

Several brides and grooms are scrambling after Tip Top Tux closed their doors without warning.

Sioux Falls will be seeing a new state-of-the-art skatepark in the next year.

After more than a month of collecting supplies, The Foster Network in Sioux Falls is hosting its Back to School event.

Temperatures today will return to the 80s with partly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers and t-storms could develop in the far northeast later today, along with one or two cells near Sioux Falls. Don’t count on anything widespread, however.

