SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, June 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

What started as a hit-and-run investigation took a sudden turn when an uninvolved person, later identified as Tristan Deck, started yelling at the officer and hit-and-run suspect.

‘I just want to kill someone’: Sioux Falls man accused of pointing rifle at officers

Three men are behind bars in connection with a shooting and chase over the weekend in central Sioux Falls.

UPDATE: 3 men arrested following a ‘shots fired’ incident

A Sioux City man is accused of threatening people with a knife at the Sioux Falls Airport.

Arrest made on man throwing knives at police

Since the implementation of medical marijuana in South Dakota, a question has dogged cardholders. Can you still own a gun?

Can you own a gun if you have a medical marijuana card?

Those new to Sioux Falls will have a chance to get to know the city a little better this week.

New residents welcomed at Intro Sioux Falls event

Larry Luitjens, the longtime boys basketball coach at Custer High School, died Saturday in Sioux Falls. He was 81 years old.

Larry Luitjens, longtime Custer basketball coach died Saturday

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church has a haircut trailer that stops by places around town throughout the summer, providing free haircuts to people that may need them.

‘It’s a blessing’: Free haircuts at St. Francis House through local church’s trailer

We expect a chance of widely scattered showers and t-storms in Wyoming late tomorrow, a trend that could start affecting western SD as early as tomorrow night.

Warmer weather today and tomorrow; Late week rain chances ahead

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.