What started as a hit-and-run investigation took a sudden turn when an uninvolved person, later identified as Tristan Deck, started yelling at the officer and hit-and-run suspect.

Three men are behind bars in connection with a shooting and chase over the weekend in central Sioux Falls.

A Sioux City man is accused of threatening people with a knife at the Sioux Falls Airport.

Since the implementation of medical marijuana in South Dakota, a question has dogged cardholders. Can you still own a gun?

Those new to Sioux Falls will have a chance to get to know the city a little better this week.

Larry Luitjens, the longtime boys basketball coach at Custer High School, died Saturday in Sioux Falls. He was 81 years old.

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church has a haircut trailer that stops by places around town throughout the summer, providing free haircuts to people that may need them.

We expect a chance of widely scattered showers and t-storms in Wyoming late tomorrow, a trend that could start affecting western SD as early as tomorrow night.

