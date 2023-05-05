SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, May 5. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

A Timber Lake man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a young mother on her birthday.

South Dakota Urban Indian Health will hold a candle-lit vigil in Sioux Falls and Pierre in honor of MMIP Awareness Day.

Sioux Falls Police have arrested a 45-year-old resident of the city for disorderly conduct as well as sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police in Aberdeen are investigating a social media post referencing threats of a school shooting happening Friday.

On Friday the World Health Organization announced it is ending the emergency it declared for COVID-19 more than three years ago.

The general thunderstorm outlook today in KELOLAND shows severe weather is unlikely to be significant.

