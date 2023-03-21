SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, March 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Just days after admitting to inappropriately touching children in his care a former child care worker has now pleaded guilty to one count of felony child abuse.

The passenger in a high-speed chase – involving gunfire and a large amount of meth – was back in court Monday.

Sioux Falls police need your help to find the person involved in a fatal hit-and-run Friday night on the northwest side of the city.

Sioux Falls police are also investigating a hit-and-run that happened this weekend in the downtown area.

This morning, we are hoping to learn more about what brought firefighters to a Central Sioux Falls Neighborhood overnight.

Multiple agencies were called to a fire on the south side of Goodwin, South Dakota late last week.

A local trooper’s story is a good reminder to be careful on the roads as winter weather sticks around.

Recovery continues for two men who were rescued after going missing while snowmobiling at the beginning of March.

This week marks the end of a record-breaking season at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls.

While snow has been light this morning, an increase in intensity and coverage can be expected for the afternoon and evening. Also, there’s still a window of opportunity for areas of south central to east central South Dakota to have a period or two of freezing rain/drizzle.

