SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, March 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Just days after admitting to inappropriately touching children in his care a former child care worker has now pleaded guilty to one count of felony child abuse.

Former day care worker pleads guilty to child abuse

The passenger in a high-speed chase – involving gunfire and a large amount of meth – was back in court Monday.

Man part of wrong-way pursuit that ended in Madison pleads guilty to 2 charges

Sioux Falls police need your help to find the person involved in a fatal hit-and-run Friday night on the northwest side of the city.

Police searching for driver who struck, killed pedestrian

Sioux Falls police are also investigating a hit-and-run that happened this weekend in the downtown area.

1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after Sioux Falls hit and run

This morning, we are hoping to learn more about what brought firefighters to a Central Sioux Falls Neighborhood overnight.

Firefighters respond to overnight incident in Sioux Falls

Multiple agencies were called to a fire on the south side of Goodwin, South Dakota late last week.

Crews respond to tractor fire near Goodwin

A local trooper’s story is a good reminder to be careful on the roads as winter weather sticks around.

Trooper: ‘It was God that protected me’ in I-90 crash

Recovery continues for two men who were rescued after going missing while snowmobiling at the beginning of March.

Community rallying around recovering snowmobilers

This week marks the end of a record-breaking season at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls.

Great Bear Ski Valley set to close up shop

While snow has been light this morning, an increase in intensity and coverage can be expected for the afternoon and evening.  Also, there’s still a window of opportunity for areas of south central to east central South Dakota to have a period or two of freezing rain/drizzle.

Winter Weather Remains For Tuesday

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.