SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 13, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday.

South Dakota voters might get to decide in 2024 how soon they want to see a rejected constitutional amendment on the election ballot again.

Rather than being the work of mother nature, the snow falling over Sioux Falls was man-made, the result of steam rising from factories — such as Smithfield.

The White House is promising full cooperation after the Attorney General appointed a Special Counsel to look into the possible improper handling of classified documents dating back to the Obama administration. President Biden was then Vice President.

Donald Trump’s company was fined $1.6 million Friday for a scheme in which the former president’s top executives dodged personal income taxes on lavish job perks — a symbolic, hardly crippling blow for an enterprise boasting billions of dollars in assets.

The precipitation outlook for next week is looking more widespread across bigger areas of the nation. Our first chance of rain and snow will arrive on Monday.

