The Pennington County sheriff’s office says early investigation points to the incident being a murder and attempted suicide.

Police in Aberdeen are investigating a deadly shooting in the central part of town.

A crash slowed down traffic at a busy intersection in downtown Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.

The South Dakota State Board of Massage Therapy is considering a case against a Sioux Falls spa owner.

A 12-year-old Brandon, South Dakota boy has a great outlook on life despite dying of cancer.

The 20th anniversary of Winter Wonderland in Falls Park will include something new this year.

Fireworks.

Morning temperatures in KELOLAND are very mild, but changes are ahead as a cold front moves across the region today.

