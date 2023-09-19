SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories in KELOLAND this Midday.

A 41-year-old man was killed in a crash on Interstate 90 after hitting a deer.

Five Americans detained for years in Iran walked off a plane and into freedom Monday.

President Biden cast the United Nations General Assembly gathering Tuesday as “darkened by the shadow” of the war in Ukraine for the second year, blaming Russia for its brutalization and lack of a resolution in the war-torn country.

After today, we’ll have a thickening cloud cover. Tomorrow’s highs will still be above average with 80s being common.

