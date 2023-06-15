SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 15. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather for your midday.

A federal grand jury has indicted two Bridger women of second-degree murder.

A man charged with manslaughter for putting an agitated New York City subway rider in a fatal chokehold has been indicted by a grand jury, an expected procedural step that will allow the criminal case to continue.

The Supreme Court on Thursday preserved the system that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children, rejecting a broad attack from some Republican-led states and white families who argued it is based on race.

The 2024 presidential primaries are still months out, but the race for the White House is already underway.

