SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, October 21! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

A man convicted of manslaughter 38 years ago will continue serving his life sentence with no parole after his request for commutation was denied.

A crash involving a car and a wheelchair sent a man to the hospital with critical injuries.

One person is dead and two others are hurt after a two-vehicle crash northeast of Sioux Falls Wednesday night.

One person died in a two-vehicle crash north of Ethan.

Two people are hurt after a truck crashed into a home in Mission.

Another grain buyer has come forward to acknowledge making purchases in South Dakota without a state-required license.

Tea Area High School’s principal is being honor on a national scale.

A documentary on the Pride of the Dakotas Marching band is set to debut on October 29th in Brookings.

As we await the cold of winter, families can get winter coats for their children.

Keep KELOLAND Warm is still accepting donations for winter gear.

