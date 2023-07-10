SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 10. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

Officials released new information regarding the house fire that happened Saturday night near Colton.

An argument between two drivers at a stoplight led to gunshots.

In May of 2023, Governor Kristi Noem announced the creation of a ‘whistleblower hotline’ which would be available for students, parents, taxpayers and faculty to call and complain about issues they have with the state’s public higher education institutions.

While Sunday was seasonable and quiet, today was warmer and noticeably more humid. That combination along with a frontal boundary moving through the area will set the stage for some stronger storms to develop at times.

A federal judge has sentenced a Pine Ridge man to life in prison for a murder nearly four years ago.

