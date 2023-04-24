SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the day’s stop stories as of Midday in KELOLAND On The Go.

Sioux Falls Police are involving an early morning robbery that sent one man to the hospital.

Three men in their 20s and 30s were driving around on the east side of town, near Frank Olson Park around 4 a.m. Monday. Police say two of the men allegedly stole cash from the other man and one of the suspects used brass knuckles to beat him.

A 24-year-old man is behind bars, accused of starting a fire at a daycare in White River.

A lot of people stayed up late for a special show. Blue, green and purple lights lit up the skies over much of KELOLAND.

President Biden ordered the evacuation of U.S. embassy personnel from Sudan over the weekend. But thousands of Americans remain in the war-torn country.

Political talk show host Tucker Carlson is out at FOX News. The network says it has quote “agreed to part ways” with Carlson. This comes less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network’s 2020 election reporting.

A big announcement for the Sanford International. Tournament organizers announced they’ve added a country concert to this year’s lineup. Jake Owen will perform on Friday, September 15 at the Pentagon.

